The Mid-Morning Dump: Senior Night at Hilton

Iowa State Athletics

SENIOR NIGHT Gonna have to hold back the tears for Big Rob tonight.

YOUNG GOAT She’s not even close to being at her best either.

.



The first Iowa State freshman to earn All-Conference First Team honors and she's a unanimous selection! @AudiCrooks is making her mark!!



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/k6q8y1Kbhx — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 5, 2024

RUNNING IT UP Shoutout to Angelina Allen for getting Big 12 POTW.

‼️



Congratulations to @angelinaa_allen on being named the



https://t.co/GJE5VvJhYE



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/M6CTWjCay9 — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) March 5, 2024 Around the Country

IZAIAH!!! Brockington scores his first-ever points in the NBA and 30-seconds later had this awesome dunk.

AND SO IT BEGINS March is here and everyone can become a victim.

THIS. IS. MARCH.



No. 6 North Alabama’s KJ Johnson with the game-winner over No. 3 Lipscomb.



pic.twitter.com/nZDFmygQbF — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 6, 2024

AUSTIN PEAY!!! America’s team might become earth’s team by the end of March.

Corey Gipson is a MOOD. ‼️

pic.twitter.com/rgwrvlmXOs — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 6, 2024

FLORIDA DARK HORSE? Just a reminder that these schools and Virginia play the same sport.