Hilton Magic Strikes As Iowa State Comes Back Against BYU

Iowa State caps off an 18-0 home slate with a Hilton Magic special as Iowa State takes down BYU 68-63.

Iowa State looked lost for most of the first half defensively and offensively and BYU took advantage of it. The Cougars would go into halftime up 11 and would increase the lead to 14 early on in the second half. Then Tamin Lipsey and the Cyclones snapped out of it.

Lipsey led all Iowa State scorers with 19 points as he partnered with Curtis Jones who had 18 of his own to lead the Iowa State comeback. The Cyclone defense put the Cougars in a blender late in the second half and locked them down to pull the game even. The two clubs would trade blows and Iowa State would grab a one-point lead and would not let it go.

It was a wild game but the effort prevailed for Iowa State as the offense continued to tread water. Iowa State all but virtually has the second seed in Kansas City locked up and still has a shot at a share of the Big 12 title. The Cyclones will head to Manhattan to take on Kansas State to close out the regular season on Saturday.