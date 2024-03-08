The WRNL 2024 Big 12 Wrestling Tournament Preview

WHAT: 2023 Big 12 Championships

WHERE: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

WHEN: 10 AM Saturday: First Round, Quarterfinals and Consolation First Round

5 PM Saturday: Semifinals, Consolation 2nd Round and Consolation Quarterfinals

12 PM Sunday: Consolation Semifinals and 3rd/5th/7th Place Matches

7:30 PM Sunday: Championship Matches

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN+ for first three sessions; ESPN2 for the finals

BRACKETS: HERE

LIVE CHAT: WRNL Wrestling Discord — Been following all season and dying to talk about it? Join us on Discord! New fan wanting to learn more? There are no stupid questions, join us on Discord!

——

The Big 12 has 73 wrestlers ranked by either Flo or InterMat. In addition to a conference title being on the line, they will be vying for one of the 57 NCAA Tournament bids that have been allocated to the conference. Snag one of those and you’ll be wrestling at Hilton South in a couple weeks. 8 wrestlers in the field have won the tournament before. I ran the numbers based on pre-seeds, and Iowa State and Oklahoma State came out in a dead tie. 2x defending champions Missouri were just 12 points behind. If any of those teams slip up it’ll be a veteran South Dakota State team looking to move into the top 3. For the most in-depth analysis listen to this week’s episode of Sudden Victory. Here. We. Go.

*denotes previous Big 12 Champion

125: Top 6 Qualify for the NCAA Tournament

Ranked Wrestlers (Big 12 Seed/Flo/InterMat)

-Noah Surtin, MIZ (1/8/11)

-Troy Spratley, OSU (2/6/13)

-Stevo Poulin*, UNC (3/14/7)

-Tanner Jordan, SDSU (4/15/21)

-Jore Volk, WYO (5/16/12)

-Kysen Terukina, ISU (6/25/27)

-Jett Strickenberger, WVU (7/23/-)

-Trever Anderson, UNI (8/24/26)

-Eli Griffin, CBU (-/31/32)

Stevo Poulin is the returning champ, but has losses to 7 seed Strickenberger and unseeded Griffin this year. Volk was a U20 World Champion in 2022. Surtin and Spratley have earned their high seeds and Jordan is the most improved wrestler here. This one is wide open. At the end of the day Terukina just needs to beat two guys he’s already beaten this season to qualify for NCAAs. Non-ISU wrestler to watch: Eli Griffin trying to become Cal Baptist’s first D1 NCAA qualifier.

133: Top 6 Qualify for the NCAA Tournament

Ranked Wrestlers (Big 12 Seed/Flo/InterMat)

-Daton Fix*, OSU (1/3/3)

-Evan Frost, ISU (2/9/7)

-Dom Serrano, UNC (3/15/14)

-Derrick Cardinal, SDSU (4/24/19)

-Julian Farber, UNI (5/18/24)

-Kade Moore, MIZ (6/26/22)

Fix is the heavy favorite here, as he seeks his 5th Big 12 title along with David Carr. Frost has been Mr. Consistency here for the Cyclones as a redshirt freshman. A finals run from him would go a long way towards Iowa State’s team title hopes. Non-ISU wrestler to watch: Kade Moore of Missouri burst on to the scene with his pin of All-American Sam Latona. He also had World Champ Vito Arujau on the ropes before fading late. He’s must watch wrestling.

141: Top 5 Qualify for the NCAA Tournament

Ranked Wrestlers (Big 12 Seed/Flo/InterMat)

-Anthony Echemendia, ISU (1/7/7)

-Tagen Jamison, OSU (2/8/9)

-Cael Happel, UNI (3/10/8)

-Jordan Titus, WVU (4/11/11)

-Clay Carlson, SDSU (5/25/22)

-Josh Edmond, MIZ (6/18/28)

-Haiden Drury, UVU (7/32/29)

-Cole Brooks, WYO (8/33/30)

-Gavin Drexler, NDSU (-/-/31)

Top seeded Echemendia split with Happel this year and lost to Jamison in sudden victory. Titus has just two losses this season. Carlson is a 2x All-American and Edmond upset Happel recently. All this to say Echemendia is no sure thing, despite having a one next to his name. Non-ISU wrestler to watch: Cyclone fans will be cheering for Cael Happel of UNI to stop the Cowboy and Tiger from making a finals run here.

149: Top 6 Qualify for the NCAA Tournament

Ranked Wrestlers (Big 12 Seed/Flo/InterMat)

-Casey Swiderski, ISU (1/6/6)

-Willie McDougald, OU (2/16/17)

-Ty Watters, WVU (3/7/7)

-Jordan Williams, OSU (4/21/18)

-Alek Martin, SDSU (5/22/22)

-Maxwell Petersen, NDSU (6/30/31)

-Gabe Willochell, WYO (7/23/27)

-Logan Gioffre, MIZ (8/10/26)

Swiderski has put together a phenomenal sophomore season. Logan Gioffre is a really high quality 8 seed, but he hasn’t been on the mat since January. Swiderski didn’t get a shot at Williams in the OSU dual, so that matchup is a bit of a question mark. I like Swiderski to keep his momentum going and get his first Big 12 title. Non-ISU wrestler to watch: Ty Watters is an exciting freshman for a steadily building Mountaineer program.

157: Top 6 Qualify for the NCAA Tournament

Ranked Wrestlers (Big 12 Seed/Flo/InterMat)

-Vince Zerban, UNC (1/2/2)

-Ryder Downey, UNI (2/9/13)

-Teague Travis, OSU (3/11/10)

-Cody Chittum, ISU (4/10/14)

-Brock Mauller, MIZ (5/12/11)

-Cael Swensen, SDSU (6/18/18)

-Jared Hill, OU (8/32/30)

This weight may be just as wild as 125. There’s incredible depth and parity. The freaking 5 seed is a 3x All-American. I like Chittum’s offense to break through Mauller in the quarters. That would set up a semi against undefeated, but untested Zerban. If Chittum sees Downey in the finals, I like Chittum to avoid another meltdown in the rematch. Non-ISU wrestler to watch: While Downey has just as fun of a style as Chittum, I’m intrigued by Zerban. Can he make an Andrew Alirez-esque run for Northern Colorado?

165: Top 6 Qualify for the NCAA Tournament

Ranked Wrestlers (Big 12 Seed/Flo/InterMat)

-Keegan O’Toole*, MIZ (1/1/1)

-David Carr*, ISU (2/2/2)

-Peyton Hall, WVU (3/7/8)

-Izakk Olejnik, OSU (4/8/3)

-Giano Petrucelli, AFA (5/14/14)

-Cael Carlson, OU (6/30/26)

Four All-Americans, 2 NCAA Champions. What a bracket. While the semis will be excellent, I’ll cut to the chase. Every wrestling fan in the country is looking forward to Carr vs O’Toole IV. Can Carr win his 5th Big 12 title? Or is O’Toole still the king of 165? Non-ISU wrestler to watch: Despite his rivalry with Carr, Keegan O’Toole is an undeniable generational talent. Take the chance to appreciate greatness before rooting against him in the finals. Do the same with Daton Fix at 133.

174: Top 6 Qualify for the NCAA Tournament

Ranked Wrestlers (Big 12 Seed/Flo/InterMat)

-Cade DeVos, SDSU (1/4/4)

-MJ Gaitan, ISU (2/22/19)

-Brayden Thompson, OSU (3/23/21)

-Peyton Mocco, MIZ (4/11/10)

-Jared Simma, UNI (5/24/22)

-Tate Picklo, OU (6/32/31)

-Gaven Sax, NDSU (7/15/20)

-Brody Conley, WVU (8/31/29)

Southeast Polk grad DeVos is a solid favorite to win his first Big 12 title. To get there he will have to beat All-American Mocco of Missouri. Gaitan’s side of the bracket is full of landmines, but he enters on a 10 match win streak, with 4 of those against ranked Big 12 opponents. If Dresser can send his freshman duo of Gaitan and Frost to the finals, Iowa State will be in great position to bring home a championship trophy. Non-ISU wrestler to watch: Missouri’s Peyton Mocco is an incredible scrambler, and at the top of his game he could win this weight.

184: Top 5 Qualify for the NCAA Tournament

Ranked Wrestlers (Big 12 Seed/Flo/InterMat)

-Parker Keckeisen, UNI (1/1/1)

-Dustin Plott, OSU (2/2/2)

-Bennett Berge, SDSU (3/7/8)

-Will Feldkamp, ISU (5/8/14)

-Sam Wolf, AFA (6/9/11)

-Dennis Robin, WVU (7/27/28)

-Jacob Armstrong, UVU (-/32/33)

Keckeisen is a pretty heavy favorite here, but this weight has DEPTH. The 6 seed is ranked 9th in the country! I like Feldkamp to reverse his dual meet loss to Mizzou’s Colton Hawks in the quarters. Dustin Plott will probably come out of the bottom side of the bracket. Bennett Berge is putting together an incredible freshman season for the Jackrabbits. Sam Wolf is hoping to help Air Force beat last season’s program best NCAA finish. Non-ISU wrestler to watch: The best way I’ve heard to describe Parker Keckeisen’s style is that he wrestles like every coach wishes their wrestlers would. He’s relentless.

197: Top 6 Qualify for the NCAA Tournament

Ranked Wrestlers (Big 12 Seed/Flo/InterMat)

-Tanner Sloan, SDSU (1/4/5)

-Stephen Buchannan, OU (2/5/6)

-Rocky Elam*, MIZ (3/9/10)

-Evan Bockman, UVU (4/14/14)

-Wyatt Voelker, UNI (5/21/24)

-Joey Novak, WYO (6/22/19)

-Luke Surber, OSU (7/16/16)

-Julien Broderson, ISU (-/-/-)

The top 3 seeds here could all win it, but Sloan already has wins over Buchanan and Elam. I think the Alburnett prep gets his first Big 12 title after falling short in tiebreakers last year. Broderson will need to pull a couple upsets to punch his ticket to KC, but his draw could be worse. He drew 8 seed Austin Cooley of West Virginia in the first round. Non-ISU wrestler to watch: UNI’s Wyatt Voelker is the third Iowa prep in the bracket. The West Delaware grad took 5th at U20 Greco-Roman Worlds this summer. Keep an eye on that skillset.

285: Top 5 Qualify for the NCAA Tournament

Ranked Wrestlers (Big 12 Seed/Flo/InterMat)

-Wyatt Hendrickson*, AFA (1/2/2)

-Yonger Bastida, ISU (2/3/3)

-Zach Elam, MIZ (3/5/5)

-Josh Heindselman, OU (4/10/10)

-Konner Doucet, OSU (5/12/11)

-Tyrell Gordon, UNI (6/14/15)