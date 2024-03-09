Twister Sisters fight back to beat Baylor, advance to Big 12 Semis

Baylor. Iowa State. So many great battles and memorable moments the last few years. The teams met in Hilton back in January, a game that the Cyclones won late on a go-ahead bucket late from Audi Crooks, so a quarterfinal matchup in ‘Hilton South’ was sure to be just as entertaining.

Did someone say entertaining? Because that’s certainly what the first quarter was, at least if you’re a fan of points and offense. Addy Brown started out hot from the floor, scoring the Cyclones’ first seven points of the game, but her quick start was equally countered by Bella Fontleroy who connected on a pair of 3s of her own, to keep things knotted at 7 in the early goings. The teams traded buckets, both up close and from deep to the tune of a 20-20 ball game at the end of the first quarter. Yeah, 40 total points. So much offense in fact, that even Audi Crooks decided to get in on the three-point scoring, hitting just her fourth trey of the year, and first since the win over UNI back before Christmas. Fontleroy connected on her third three of the game to tie it up at 20 with just 14 seconds left, and the Cyclones couldn’t take advantage of the final shot, leaving us with an entertaining first quarter.

That entertainment flipped ends in the second quarter as the teams shifted their focus to the defensive end of the floor. Hannah Belanger connected on the first shot of the quarter to give the Cyclones the lead, but after that it was a deserted wasteland on the offensive end for quite a while. Thankfully for Iowa State, Baylor also decided that scoring points was optional, and after 40 combined points in the first 10 minutes, there were just 7 combined points over the next five minutes. The Cyclones finally broke the scoring drought as Audi Crooks found a layup right at the halfway point of the quarter, cutting the deficit to just one. After the media timeout, Arianna Jackson and Audi Crooks made back-to-back buckets, pushing the Cyclone lead to four at 29-25. Kelsey Joens then got on the score sheet to push the lead to 5, the largest of the game, with a three ball of her own. The Cyclones then closed out the quarter with Emily Ryan’s first bucket of the game, and took that five point lead into the break, 36-31.

The third quarter was just a mess for the Cyclones. Not so much the first part of the quarter, as they extended the lead to seven and held it right around there until the halfway point, but the final five minutes were just brutal. Baylor went press after every made basket, and forced eight Iowa State turnovers. The Cyclones, after having just seven in the first half, had squandered their largest lead of the game by not being able to break the press. Just like that, the 42-35 lead was a 45-44 deficit over just a three-minute span. The Cyclones then held tough the final three minutes of the quarter, going back to their rock down low, Audi Crooks, who scored the final four points before heading to the fourth, but after giving them the lead with 1:30 to go, Dre’Una Edwards connected on a three with eleven seconds to go in the quarter, giving Baylor the slim lead at 50-48 with ten minutes to go.

Well, it wouldn’t be an Iowa State/Baylor game if it didn’t come down to the fourth quarter. Baylor rode the momentum they’d built at the end of the third, extending their lead to five after back-to-back Dre’Una Edwards threes at 58-53. The air seemed to be sucked out of ‘Hilton South’ as Iowa State took a timeout to talk things over. After the timeout, Iowa State continued to struggle from the floor, but continued to attack the basket. That persistence finally payed off as Addy Brown attempted the Cyclones’ first two free throws of the game with just 3:59 to go in the game. Sarah Andrews answered with yet another Baylor tree with 3:34 to go and once again, the air had been sucked out of the building. But then the crowd got back into it. Not because of a made basket or a big defensive stand, but because they knew the team needed it. The team responded. Emily Ryan drove to the basket, drawing a foul and making two free throws. Then Addy Brown took it to the rim herself, making a basket through contact. Suddenly, it was just a two-point deficit with two minutes to go. Fontleroy made one of two from the line to keep the Cyclones at bay, but then Ryan went to the rim again. Another two free throws. With the game on the line, the Cyclones continued to do what they had done all year. Attack the basket. Down one with under a minute to go, Emily Ryan found Audi Crooks down low. She took it right to the right hand on Aijha Blackwell as she’d done all game and banked home another bucket to give the Cyclones the lead. The bucket put Audi Crooks as the leading freshman scorer (men’s or women’s) in the history of Iowa State, and the assist from Ryan was the 746th of her career, a new all-time Cyclone record. From there, Ryan made four more clutch free throws and even got a block on a Fontleroy three ball with seven seconds left to put this one on ice.





With her 10th assist today and the 746th of her career, @ryan_emily11 is now the owner of Iowa State's all-time assists record!



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/50lD2EyZRZ — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 9, 2024

Yet another close, clutch, gritty win by this team over Baylor, marking four-straight wins for the Cyclones over the Bears. The Cyclones needed a run to close the year, and they’re making the most of it. A semifinal date with the winner of Oklahoma and TCU awaits the Twister Sisters down in Kansas City.

