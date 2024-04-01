The Mid-Morning Dump: April Fools and the Transfer Portal

Iowa State Athletics

CAN THIS PLEASE BE REAL?

CYNADO ️



Introducing Cynado for the FIRST TIME as Cy’s official sidekick, coming in the fall of 2024‼️He can’t wait to meet all of Cyclone Nation! pic.twitter.com/ErpupRRcgI — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) April 1, 2024

TRANSFER PORTAL. Bilew, Paveletzke, Hamilton, and Fish are in the portal.

NATE HEISE. The former UNI Panther is set to visit ISU.

J’VONNE HADLEY. The Colorado transfer is meeting with the Cyclones.

LOSS TO ILLINOIS. Shows that ISU is a very good program, but isn’t great. Yet.

SPRING FOOTBALL PHOTOS. Oh yea, football is happening.

A LOOK BACK. At how the ladies season went.

SEASON FINALE. Iowa State falls to Baylor in softball.

Around The Country

UCONN. Decimated Illinois.

EDEY BEATS KNECHT. What a game that was.

DJ BURNS. Everybody loves him, as they should.

FOUL MERCHANT. Is that all Zach Edey really is?

HUGE NIGHT. Of women’s hoops is on deck this evening.

OHTANI. Here is a timeline of the wild gambling story.

GOLF ROUNDUP. Scottie forgot how to put?

EARLY NBA FREE AGENCY. Are we doing this already?

SMARTEST MOVES. Of the NFL off-sesaon.