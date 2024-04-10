The Mid-Morning Dump: Prepare For The Masters

RANGE A nice reminder that some shooting is on it’s way to help Cyclone Basketball.
ICYMI: @aili_tanke won the 2024 @StateFarm Women's National 3-Point Shootout with a final score of 25 more of that in the Cardinal & Gold coming soon!!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) April 9, 2024
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/HuK40Kk0GP
DUB NATION Softball gets back on the winning track.
Cue Sweet Caroline!— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) April 9, 2024
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/RB2rEwUsCg
GOOD VIBES Iowa State takes home the gold in the Tiger Collegiate as Masters’ weekend approaches.
The Cyclones WIN the Tiger Collegiate!— Iowa State Men’s Golf (@CycloneMGOLF) April 9, 2024
: https://t.co/s2O2amNK5X#Cyclones | ️⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/ljmwuPAOtc
LET’S BE SMART HERE Everyone wants Giannis in the playoffs, let’s try to not mess that up.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has avoided damage to his left Achilles tendon – a best-case outcome – and his return to play is based on treatment and rehab response for strained calf, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MN2ZFpP6gv— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2024
OFF TO SOUTH AMERICA Packers and Eagles will play the first game ever in Brazil.
Going to Brazil in Week 1 to play the Philadelphia Eagles! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/jjG9135W9j— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 10, 2024
WELL, THAT WAS WEIRD Maybe the most interesting fast break of all-time.
This fast break by the Chicago Bulls was something else...— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 10, 2024
@BleacherReportpic.twitter.com/RArHCOT9sN
OH HECK YA Ant continues to be one of the most interesting and fun guys in the league.
Anthony Edwards with 50 Cent after dropping 50 pic.twitter.com/AVwz7Waj8P— Wave Check (@thewavecheckk) April 10, 2024
Loading comments...