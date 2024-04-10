The Mid-Morning Dump: Prepare For The Masters

Iowa State Athletics

RANGE A nice reminder that some shooting is on it’s way to help Cyclone Basketball.

ICYMI: @aili_tanke won the 2024 @StateFarm Women's National 3-Point Shootout with a final score of 25 more of that in the Cardinal & Gold coming soon!!



— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) April 9, 2024

DUB NATION Softball gets back on the winning track.

Cue Sweet Caroline!



— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) April 9, 2024

GOOD VIBES Iowa State takes home the gold in the Tiger Collegiate as Masters’ weekend approaches.

The Cyclones WIN the Tiger Collegiate!



: https://t.co/s2O2amNK5X#Cyclones | ️⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/ljmwuPAOtc — Iowa State Men's Golf (@CycloneMGOLF) April 9, 2024

LET’S BE SMART HERE Everyone wants Giannis in the playoffs, let’s try to not mess that up.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has avoided damage to his left Achilles tendon – a best-case outcome – and his return to play is based on treatment and rehab response for strained calf, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2024

OFF TO SOUTH AMERICA Packers and Eagles will play the first game ever in Brazil.

Going to Brazil in Week 1 to play the Philadelphia Eagles! — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 10, 2024

WELL, THAT WAS WEIRD Maybe the most interesting fast break of all-time.

This fast break by the Chicago Bulls was something else...



@BleacherReportpic.twitter.com/RArHCOT9sN — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 10, 2024

OH HECK YA Ant continues to be one of the most interesting and fun guys in the league.