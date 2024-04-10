Wrestling Picks Up 3x NCAA Qualifier Evan Bockman

Iowa State wrestling has its first transfer portal pickup of the offseason. 3x NCAA Qualifier Evan Bockman announced his commitment to the Cyclones on Wednesday via Instagram. Bockman started at 197 for Utah Valley each of the past three seasons. Prior to that the Alaska native spent time at California Baptist. The Alaska native has one year of eligibility remaining.

Bockman led the Wolverines in wins each of the last two seasons. He’s gone 1-2 at the last two NCAA tournaments, but has wins on his resume over All-American Gavin Hoffman and Cyclone heavyweight Yonger Bastida. He often wrestles elite wrestlers to tight matches. Kevin Dresser and his staff will be looking for ways to turn those close losses into big time wins. Bockman will likely start the season ranked around #15. The Cyclones do have young talent in the room, but the addition of a veteran 197 bolsters Iowa State’s dual lineup.