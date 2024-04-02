Northern Iowa Transfer Guard Nate Heise Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State is on the board again with another commitment. This time Northern Iowa transfer guard Nate Heise has committed to Iowa State.

2H - 6:11 | Your weekend dose of Nate Heise dunking a basketball.



UNI 67 | Illinois State 47#EverLoyal pic.twitter.com/nI2y1USF5R — UNI Basketball (@UNImbb) January 29, 2022

The soon to be senior averaged around 13 points last season for the Panthers. He also shot 36% from deep and has gotten better each and every year in Cedar Falls. Familiarity with assistant coach Kyle Green proved to be the big winner here.

Fun fact about Nate, his sister Taylor is very good at hockey and was the inaugural first overall pick in the PWHL draft!

Stay tuned to WRNL as more transfer news develops.