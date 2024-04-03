The Mid-Morning Dump: Welcome to the squad Nate Heise

Iowa State Athletics

BIG MOVES Iowa State adds more depth in the guard position ahead of the 2024-25 season.

SLAMMIN Ward is going to be able to show the country just how good of a dunker he is.

DUB NATION Vibes are high as we take the win in the inter-conference battle.

Today was a good day :)



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/7D5EKbq7tF — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) April 2, 2024 Around the Country

ROBBED We should have seen this Sycamore squad in March Madness.

Indiana State is now 32-6 this year.



The Sycamores’ 32 wins is the most for a non-NCAA Tournament team in a season since the NCAAT field expanded to 16 teams in 1951.



It’s also the 2nd most wins in school history, only behind Larry Bird’s ‘78-79 team (33).



A damn good squad. pic.twitter.com/NJOzvTlAK3 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) April 3, 2024

EMBIID BACK With Joel Embiid back on the court, the vibes in Philly are rising!

24 PTS | 7 ASTS | 6 REBS | 3 STLS



welcome back, Joel!



presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/vSmLMFY7NW — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 3, 2024

WHERE TO GO With Bronny in the portal there are a number of teams interested.

REPORT: Bronny James is reportedly entering the transfer portal, via @HoopsWeiss. pic.twitter.com/23X203FtBC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 2, 2024

WOAH If this does end up happening, USC might enter some of the prime years.