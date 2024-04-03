 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Welcome to the squad Nate Heise

TJ and co. continue to make moves.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

BIG MOVES Iowa State adds more depth in the guard position ahead of the 2024-25 season.

SLAMMIN Ward is going to be able to show the country just how good of a dunker he is.

DUB NATION Vibes are high as we take the win in the inter-conference battle.

Around the Country

ROBBED We should have seen this Sycamore squad in March Madness.

EMBIID BACK With Joel Embiid back on the court, the vibes in Philly are rising!

WHERE TO GO With Bronny in the portal there are a number of teams interested.

WOAH If this does end up happening, USC might enter some of the prime years.

