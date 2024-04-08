The Mid-Morning Dump: UConn vs Purdue for all the Marbles + Masters Week

TRANSFER PORTAL. Brandton Chatfield, a big from Seattle, is joining the Cyclones.
WHATS NEXT? The men’s team wants to get past the Sweet 16.
AILI STRETANKE. The future Cyclone won the State Farm 3-Point Contest.
#2 CYCLONES? The Sporting News has ISU at #2 in way-too-early rankings.
DEEP BALLS. Oh yea, ISU wants to pass the football this fall.
A LOOK BACK. At how the first Miles-Greig gymnastics season.
MASTERS PREVIEW. Spring is here at Augusta.
HOW? John Calipari is going to Arkansas.
UCONN - PURDUE. Can crazy Hurley beat the foul merchant?
SOUTH CAROLINA. Takes down Iowa in the title game.
PERFECT SEASON. And a 3rd title for Dawn Staley.
MLB POWER RANKINGS. Through the first full week of the season.
STREET RACE. Not a smart move from Rashee Rice.
ITS ONLY MOCK BELIVE. MOCK DRAFT SEASON BABY.
DRAFTING THE RB POSITION. For each team in the NFL.
