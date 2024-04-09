Way-Too-Early Top 25 Roundup: HIGH EXPECTATIONS

Below is a collection of the internets finest publishing, by their own admission mind you, Wildly Speculative Rankings for next years college basketball season for #clickz. And we here at WRNL also want to capitalize on the hopes and optimism of Cyclone Nation. That’s why we did the extensive research for you and gathered all the total ranking guesses from the internet so you don't have to! You’re welcome.

As you will see with these Wildly Speculative Rankings, come Wildly High Expectations for your dearest Cyclones. Not to say these expectations haven't been earned. Iowa State has steadily improved with each year of the Otz Era and has gotten the nations attention with elite defense and energy. Combine that with more scoring and great guard play that returns next year, people now expect you to be in the top tier of college basketball. Being discussed in the top tier with the blue bloods of the sport is everything we as a fanbase want. We crave respect and optimism. And that’s what sports are all about.

Let’s pump some sunshine like Iowa State Media does with the offensive line:

ESPN: #5

1. Duke

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. UCONN

5. Iowa State

CBS Sports: #3

1. Houston

2. North Carolina

3. Iowa State

4. Kansas

5. Duke

Yahoo: #3

1. Duke

2. Purdue

3. Iowa State

4. Baylor

5. UCONN

The Athletic: #4

If you have an Athletic account, go ahead and enjoy their article. No idea what it says! But thanks to the Detroit Free Press for doing the same thing, they listed out the Top 10 for us peasants.

1. Duke

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Iowa State

5. UCONN

Fox Sports: #4

1. UCONN

2. Duke

3. Kansas

4. Iowa State

5. Gonzaga

SI: #2

1. Duke

2. Iowa State

3. Kansas

4. Gonzaga

5. UCONN

USA TODAY: #3

1. Duke

2. Alabama

3. Iowa State

4. Kansas

5. UCONN

247 Sports: #8

The lone publication in this round up that has Iowa State outside the top 5. What a bunch of idiots (I have no idea how good any of these teams will be)!

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. North Carolina

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Iowa State

9. Arizona

10. UCONN

Sporting News: #2

1. Alabama

2. Iowa State

3. Duke

4. Kentucky (oops)

5. Baylor

The Field of 68: #5

1. Kansas

2. Alabama

3. Duke

4. North Carolina

5. Iowa State

As of the writing of this post, that is all the Wildly Speculative Rankings I could find. For those keeping track at home that’s ten (10) Wildly Speculative Rankings with Iowa State’s average ranking being 3.9. Whoa!

Let’s not fuck it up.